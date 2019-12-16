Bank Robber Caught After Flashing Stolen Wads Of Cash On Social Media

December 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Wads, Cash, Dollars, Money, Bills

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Arlando Henderson was so close to getting away with his crime.

The 29-year-old former bank employee from Charlotte, North Carolina allegedly stole $88,000 from his bank’s vault, but was apprehended by the FBI after, repeatedly, flaunting the supposed stolen wads of cash on his social media pages, and using $20,000 of the alleged stolen cash to make a down payment on a new Mercedes Benz.

Henderson allegedly took customer’s cash deposits out of the vault for months, sometimes depositing them into his own account via an ATM near his work.

Henderson has been charged with two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement, and misapplication, along with 12 counts of making false entries, which carry a maximum penalty of 30 years and a $1 million fine.  He is also charged with transactional money laundering, which carries a penalty of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Via CBS

Tags: 
Arlando Henderson
Bank
Stealing
Caught
Cash
Money