Bank Robber Has Wallet Stolen During Bank Robbery

Just before noon earlier this week, a robbery occurred at a bank in Castle Pines, Colorado.

The bank robbery suspect is described as a thin white male with a gray beard, wearing a red bandana and sunglasses. But the police potentially have a little more than just witness descriptions to help identify him, however.

In the midst of the robbery, the suspect accidentally dropped his wallet, and witnesses told the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office they saw another man pick it up, and leave the scene. Police would now like to talk with the person who has the wallet, but as far have come up short in finding them.

C'mon. They just want to talk!

Via The Denver Channel