Barbados Offering 12-Month Visas For Any Remote Employees Working From Home

If you could work from anywhere in the world, why not a tropical paradise?

Barbados wants to make those dreams a reality, with their brand new "12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp." These stamps would allow remote workers from all over the world to stay in the country for 12 months, the idea being if you're working from home during the pandemic, why shouldn't home be a tropical paradise in the Caribbean?

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley believes a 12-month trip would make the venture more worthwhile, seeing as how short-term travel is becoming increasingly more difficult, and the stamps would bring some "much-needed" tourism dollars to the country.

Information is still relatively scarce at this point. A representative from the Barbados Tourism Marketing told Insider that "details on the visa are still being finalized by the Government of Barbados."

Via Business Insider