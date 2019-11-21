Barbara Bush Hand-Made Presents For Her Great-Grandkids She’d Never Meet

Jenna Bush Hager recently spoke with PEOPLE following her return to work after maternity love.

Hager mentioned that her aunt recently called her, asking what address she should send Hal’s stocking to. Hal is her brand new baby boy. And the stocking is a hand-made gift from Barbara Bush, Hager’s grandmother and Hal’s great-grandmother.

Bush hand-knitted stockings for the great-grandkids she’d never meet, and of course, Hager was absolutely touched. She said, “What a beautiful blessing and what a beautiful thing that she did so that all three of my kids will have made. [Hal> will never met her, but they’re so ingrained, I mean, literally in this case, in the fabric of our family — that he’ll have a stocking that his great-grandmother sewed.”

The former First Lady passed away in April 2018 after years of suffering through a multitude of illnesses. Hager knows her spirit, and those of her other elder generations lives will live forever. “I know that through my grandparents letters and their stories and the way that they raised us, he’ll get to know them,” she said.

Via Yahoo!