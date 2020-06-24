Barcelona Opera House Opens To Performance In Front Of 2,292 Plants

On Monday, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house finally opened for a performance.

The opera house celebrated Spain lifting the lockdown, and the orchestra performed to a packed house, but not with people; the orchestra performed for 2,292 plants. Although no humans were actually present inside the theater, the entire performance was available to watch via livestream.

Video of Concierto para el bioceno

The opera house said in the statement that it "welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity."

The plants were brought in from nearby nurseries, and each one will be donated to a healthcare worker from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Via CNN