High School Baseball Coach Fired After Fiery Championship Speech Included Profanity

As his first year as coach at Seminole High School in Florida, Kenne Brown won a state championship in baseball, the school's first since 1992.

During his "25-second 42-word speech" however, Coach Brown dropped several expletives that resulted in the school letting him go from his position.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdl3awjSk64

Auperintendent Walt Griffin had written a letter to Brown condemning the speech that said:

I am appalled with and extremely concerned about the abundance of profanity that you used with the students that you are responsible for supervising and leading. Additionally I am likewise concerned that you announced the personal health information of one of your baseball players that was on the bus when you went on the above profanity-ridden tirade.

The school heard from the parents, and even some alumni, who came to Coach Brown's defense, and signed a petition pleading for his reinstatement. Not even a month after his firing, he was.

Nole Nation: Breaking News: Head Baseball Coach Kenne Brown has been reinstated. Official statement available on school Facebook page.



Unofficial statement: The team was so happy, their eruption of enthusiasm knocked the pictures off of my wall. @SanSemAthletics @SCPSInfo pic.twitter.com/MBkF921WLS — JordanRodriguez (@JRod3510) February 25, 2020

School president Dr. Jordan Rodriguez said, "After careful consideration and a review of all the facts surrounding the entire baseball decision, I have determined that the five-day suspension without pay and being relieved from his baseball duties to date is appropriate consequence for these acts. As a result, I have made the decision to reinstate Coach Kenne Brown to his position effectively immediately. Moving forward, Coach Brown has been directed to model his behavior that is in line with the high standards of Seminole County Public Schools."

