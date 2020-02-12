Being “Hangry” Leads To An Average Of Four Arguments A Week

February 12, 2020
You probably should go grab a snack right now.  Your marriage depends on it.

A new study has found that being “hangry,” angry because you’re hungry, leads to an average of four arguments a week.  

The survey focused on 2,000 Americans, and found the top reasons we all get hangry, just in case you want to prevent any future arguments:

-We waited too long to eat.

-We didn't eat enough at a meal.   

-We didn't like what we ate.

-We're on a diet. 

-We sacrificed something that tastes good for a healthier but much less delicious alternative

Feeling hungry yet?

Via Yahoo!

