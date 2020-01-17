Ben & Jerry’s Reveals Latest Flavor: Netflix & Chilll’d

Next time you invite that special someone over to Netflix and chill, why not serve them a delicious bowl of Netflix & Chilll’d?

That’s the latest flavor of ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s, which features peanut butter ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls, and fudge brownie.

Ben and Jerry’s said about their latest flavor, “There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving.”

The company gave no indication on when the ice cream will actually be available for purchase.

They will also be offering an almond-based nondairy version of the ice cream

Via USA Today