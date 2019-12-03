Billie Eilish Has No Idea Who Van Halen Are, Angering Van Halen Fans Everywhere

December 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Billie Eilish, Concert, Ascend Amphitheater, Yellow Light, 2019

(Photo by Anthony Merriweather / The Tennessean)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

While sitting for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, singer Billie Eilish revealed a deep, personal secret about her life: she has no idea who Van Halen are.

Of course, Van Halen fans erupted after Eilish revealed this fact.

Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, however, was a little more kind to the 16-year-old tweeting, "If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish, go check her out. She’s cool.  If you haven’t heard of Van Halen, go check them out. They’re cool, too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like."

Van Halen has largely been inactive since Eilish has grown, last playing a concert in October 2015, when she was 13-years-old.  

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Billie Eilish
Van Halen
Interview
Music
Jimmy Kimmel
Video