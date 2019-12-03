Billie Eilish Has No Idea Who Van Halen Are, Angering Van Halen Fans Everywhere

While sitting for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, singer Billie Eilish revealed a deep, personal secret about her life: she has no idea who Van Halen are.

Billie Eilish didn't know who Van Halen was, I'm sobbing. pic.twitter.com/tX6xrs7cIE — Mack (@_Kenziepuff) November 29, 2019

Of course, Van Halen fans erupted after Eilish revealed this fact.

Who is Billie Eilish and why does he (or she) not know who Van Halen is? pic.twitter.com/awFXsDb38l — Ray Takes Pictures (@RayTakesPix) December 2, 2019

For all this controversy surrounding Billie Eilish not knowing who Van Halen is, I seriously have no idea who Billie Eilish is. ---- -- — Enigma Underground (@EnigmaURadio) December 2, 2019

When I see Van Halen trending, I'm just glad it's not bad news about Eddie. And who is Billie Eilish anyway?-- pic.twitter.com/1KIR47sYAz — KK Garrett -- -- ---- -- (@SpazzyKK) December 2, 2019

Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, however, was a little more kind to the 16-year-old tweeting, "If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of Van Halen, go check them out. They’re cool, too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like."

If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too.



Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 2, 2019

Van Halen has largely been inactive since Eilish has grown, last playing a concert in October 2015, when she was 13-years-old.

