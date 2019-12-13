Billy Joel Performs “White Christmas” Alongside Daughter Alexa Ray At Madison Square Garden

For the first time in over two decades, Billy Joel blessed the crowd at Madison Square Garden with a performance of “White Christmas.”

The last time Joel performed the song was December 13, 1998, which also happened to be at Madison Square Garden. 

This performance was probably a little more special for Joel, however, as he was joined onstage by his daughter, Alexa Ray.  

Alexa Ray is Joel’s daughter from his marriage to Christie Brinkley. 

