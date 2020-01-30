Billy Joel’s Motorcycle Collection Vandalized After Burglar Breaks Into Home

January 30, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Billy Joel, BB&T Center, Singing, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

Billy Joel is a massive self-described “gear head” with a massive collection of motorcycles.

Joel’s motorcycles are a recent victim of burglary, however, after someone broke into the 70-year-old singer’s Long Island home and vandalized twelve of his motorcycles, along with a home office.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning, where the unknown burglar, or burglars, smashed through a glass door leading to Joel’s garage.  Joel discovered the scene Monday morning.

The extent of the damage is, so far, unclear.

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Billy Joel
Long Island
home
Burglar
Crime
Motorcycles
Vandalization
Police
New York