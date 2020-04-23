Biopic Of Legendary Whitney Houston In Development By Music Producer Clive Davis

April 23, 2020




Music producer Clive Davis is working closely with the estate of the legendary Whitney Houston in order to develop a biopic on the late singer's life.

Tentatively titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the film, written by the writer behind the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Anthony McCarten, the movie will be able to utilize Houston's entire catalogue of music, as it is controlled by her estate.

The movie does not yet have distribution, and not casting decions have been made.

Via Hollywood Reporter

