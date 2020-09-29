Blake Coleman becomes first North Texan to play in, and win, Stanley Cup in NHL history

September 29, 2020
We know it's hard to imagine, but there is some good to come out of the Dallas Stars' defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

And that good is all for a player named Blake Coleman.

With the Lightning's victory, Coleman became the first tried and true North Texas to play in, and WIN a Stanley Cup in NHL history.

Coleman grew up in Plano, and like many kids in North Texas during the late '90s, was inspired by the Mike Modana-led Dallas Stars' Stanley Cup run of 1999.  His mother said in an interview with The Athletic, "He was inspired to play hockey because of the Stars. That’s the irony here.  He was at their first Cup run in ’99 as a Stars-obsessed kid."

So while it's sad the Stars lost, we can take some solace in this victory for North Texas.

Congratulations, Blake!

Dream Big.

Via Caller Times

