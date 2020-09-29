Blake Coleman becomes first North Texan to play in, and win, Stanley Cup in NHL history

We know it's hard to imagine, but there is some good to come out of the Dallas Stars' defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

And that good is all for a player named Blake Coleman.

With the Lightning's victory, Coleman became the first tried and true North Texas to play in, and WIN a Stanley Cup in NHL history.

Dallas Stars Elite Alum Blake Coleman and his roots in Dallas..https://t.co/oKkyENdvNs@BColes25 pic.twitter.com/DdkXl4tWE8 — Dallas Stars Elite (@DSEHC) September 28, 2020

Coleman grew up in Plano, and like many kids in North Texas during the late '90s, was inspired by the Mike Modana-led Dallas Stars' Stanley Cup run of 1999. His mother said in an interview with The Athletic, "He was inspired to play hockey because of the Stars. That’s the irony here. He was at their first Cup run in ’99 as a Stars-obsessed kid."

Plano, Texas' Blake Coleman grew up idolizing Joe Nieuwendyk and the Stars and just put the Lightning up 2-0 over Dallas in the Stanley Cup Final. The world works in mysterious ways sometimes... pic.twitter.com/DfePhayUK2 — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) September 29, 2020

So while it's sad the Stars lost, we can take some solace in this victory for North Texas.

Congratulations, Blake!

Dream Big. A post shared by Blake Coleman (@bcoles25) on Sep 29, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Via Caller Times