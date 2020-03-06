Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Sentenced To 30 Days In Jail And Must Pay $1,000 Fine

D'Adrien Anderson was one of the many individuals who decided licking the top of a carton of Blue Bell ice cream in the middle of the grocery store was a good idea.

D'Adrien Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail after video posted last year showed him licking a container of ice cream before returning it to the shelf at a Texas Walmart



pic.twitter.com/LTuENe2xu2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2020

Well for licking the ice cream at the Port Arthur Walmart, Anderson has just been sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay a fine of $1,000, and pay a restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries." The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said, "Anderson's actions caused public concerns about the safety and quality of consumer products offered for public consumption, impacted Blue Bell consumer confidence and caused the company financial loss. This type of activity will not be tolerated."

The video was posted online in August, and Anderson pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in January. He did end up buying the carton he licked after all, but the Walmart still replaced its entire inventory of ice cream.

Via NBC News