Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker Sentenced To 30 Days In Jail And Must Pay $1,000 Fine

March 6, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Tongue, Ice Cream, Lick

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

D'Adrien Anderson was one of the many individuals who decided licking the top of a carton of Blue Bell ice cream in the middle of the grocery store was a good idea.

Well for licking the ice cream at the Port Arthur Walmart, Anderson has just been sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay a fine of $1,000, and pay a restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries." The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said, "Anderson's actions caused public concerns about the safety and quality of consumer products offered for public consumption, impacted Blue Bell consumer confidence and caused the company financial loss. This type of activity will not be tolerated."

The video was posted online in August, and Anderson pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in January.  He did end up buying the carton he licked after all, but the Walmart still replaced its entire inventory of ice cream.

Via NBC News

Tags: 
blue bell
Ice Cream
Licker
Prank
Social Media
Jail
Fine
D'Adrien Anderson
Video