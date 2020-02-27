Bon Jovi Claims "Whiskey And Beer" Led Soccer Team To Huge Victory

Bon Jovi was hanging out in a hotel in London when he noticed several players from the German soccer team Bayern Munich, in the hotel bar enjoying their evening.

That might not have been the best of ideas though, as Bayern had a HUGE match against London-based team Chelsea the next day. According to Bon Jovi, that night out in the hotel bar may have propelled them to victory.

Bon Jovi said in an interview with TalkSPORT, "I was minding my own business in the bar and the team were in there the night before last and how they, on the power of whisky and beer, overpowered Chelsea last night doesn't say much for Chelsea's drinking habits. The Bayern guys were certainly sipping whisky and having a good old time and then they went and shellacked Chelsea. I'm going to get everybody in trouble."

“The @FCBayern guys were having a good ol' time then went and shellacked Chelsea!"https://t.co/OhZMDvfmxG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 26, 2020

Being in the presence of Bon Jovi probably didn't hurt them either!

