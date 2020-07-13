Bon Jovi Release "American Reckoning," Reflecting On The Death Of George Floyd
July 13, 2020
Bon Jovi has just recently shared their new song "American Reckoning," which is the group's reflection on the death of George Floyd.
Jon Bon Jovi said he was moved to write the song as "a witness to history." The singer added in a statement, "I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us."
"When did a judge and jury become a badge and a knee on these streets?" - @BonJovi https://t.co/Wegag9wFQd— NME (@NME) July 11, 2020
The song's proceeds will support the Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative through the end of the year.
Via NME