Both Of Michael Lohan’s Ex-Wives Are Now Living Together

Michael Lohan was married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007.

He was married to Kate Major from 2014 to 2015.

Both marriages ended in separation, but that hasn’t been the end of this tumultuous relationship. Now, Dina and Kate are living together.

They are shacking up in a makeshift “anti-Mike” commune of sorts, which is simply Dina’s house in Merrick, New York.

The living situation was sort of confirmed when Page Six called Kate for a comment, and Dina answered. She gave a “lengthy diatribe” about how she’s “being a mother” protecting Kate. “I’ve been through it all before,” before ending the call telling the Page Six reporter, “I love you.”

