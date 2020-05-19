Boy Scouts Banned From Placing Flags On Veterans' Graves For Memorial Day

A longtime Memorial Day tradition is not immune to the effects of the Coronavirus.

This year, the Boy Scouts will not be allowed to plant flags on the graves of veterans this Memorial Day after the Department of Veteran's Affairs has prohibited public events at national cemeteries due to COVID-19. While the cemeteries will still remain open to visitors, large groups will not be allowed to walk through planting flags.

Video of Boy Scouts Place Flags At DFW National Cemetery

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has asked the VA to reconsider their decision. He wrote, "If we can't figure out a way to make sure we are placing flags at their graves to honor them, then something is seriously wrong," he said. "We will take the responsibility to say that this flag placement plan meets the state and national guidelines but give us that opportunity to do it, allow us to honor our fallen heroes."

Via Fox News