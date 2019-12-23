Boy Threatens To Uppercut Santa If He's On The Naughty List

Christmas is just a few days away, and no doubt plenty of children are worried about their status with Santa.

A 2018 video of a young boy in the UK has refcently resurfaced, which shows the lengths he'll go to make SURE he is not on Santa's Naughty List, even if that means taking out the big man, himself!

Video of Lil Lad says he’ll Uppercut Santa

We hope for the rest of the children in the world (and for Santa's beard!) Jackson starts behaving and ends up on the Nice List!

Via Daily Caller