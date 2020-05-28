Three Brothers Let Black Widow Bite Them Trying To Turn Into Spider-Man

A couple of weeks ago, three brothers in Bolivia were sent to the hospital after they each were bitten by a venomous black widow spider.

And you might be thinking, "That's quite the coincidental accident. Three brothers, EACH, getting bit by a black widow." Well, it wasn't coincidental, and it wasn't an accident. No, the brothers allowed the spider to bite them, because they thought it would help them turn into Spider-Man.

3 boys let black widow bite them in hopes of turning into Spider-Man https://t.co/pgV0OZxruE — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 28, 2020

Health officials says the boys had been poking the spider with a stick trying to agitate it enough to bite them. The boys were given a serum for the bites, and were discharged from the hospital after a couple of days.

While most humans won't die from a black widow bite, the venom can be especially lethal to small children, the elderly, and the sick. And black widows usually only bite in self-defense, according to NatGeo.

Via Fox 4