Brewing Company Unveils New "Trash Can Bangers" Beer Inspired By The Astros

The Houston Astros had an incredible fall from grace after it was revealed the team cheated during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The Astros implemented a trash can in the hallway leading ton the dugout, which a team official would bang warning batters what pitches were coming, and their method was effective. In 2018, they made it all the way to the American League Championship Series. And in 2017, they just happened to win the World Series.

Well a brewery in New Jersey doesn't think we all should just forget this scandal any time soon, so, inspired by the Astros, Departed Soles Brewery just unveiled their brand new IPA, "Trash Can Bangers." And the can looks remarkably similar to the Astros' uniforms.

The brewery said in a press release, "Beer releases are like a pitcher's arsenal, and you never really know what's coming and when ... unless, of course, you cheat."

Via Yahoo!