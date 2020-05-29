Brewing Company Unveils New "Trash Can Bangers" Beer Inspired By The Astros
The Houston Astros had an incredible fall from grace after it was revealed the team cheated during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The Astros implemented a trash can in the hallway leading ton the dugout, which a team official would bang warning batters what pitches were coming, and their method was effective. In 2018, they made it all the way to the American League Championship Series. And in 2017, they just happened to win the World Series.
Well a brewery in New Jersey doesn't think we all should just forget this scandal any time soon, so, inspired by the Astros, Departed Soles Brewery just unveiled their brand new IPA, "Trash Can Bangers." And the can looks remarkably similar to the Astros' uniforms.
Sometimes you need to bend the rules a little to Marwin the day, so we're up and at 'em a little earlier than we should be, getting a fresh new Hazy IPA in cans Justin time for a surprise Sunday release! Some of you may have already gotten the Signs that this was coming today, but beer releases are like a pitcher's arsenal, and you never really know what's coming and when... unless, of course, you cheat. When this pandemic first struck, much of our staff worked from home, while Brian rededicated himself to the Art of Brewing.. rewatching brewing school classes, reading new studies, and pouring over interviews, trying to Luhn(h)ow we could improve our efficiencies and processes. The result is a Fiers new approach to everything we do, from mashing in, to dry hopping, water treatments to canning, and everything in between. And, well, we don't mean to breg, man, but this new beer is Reddickulous, and you won't want to miss it! Brewed with Citra in our whirlpool, and given a touch of milk sugar for complexity, this juice bomb was twice dry hopped... first with more Citra, then with 2017 grams per barrel of Galaxy and Strata Hops... and just like an Asteroid, the flavor is out of this world! Like a craft beer Minute Made orange juice, to enjoy at a Park this fine day! Need some #TrashCanBanger in your life? Maybe Collin a favor with a friend if you're stuck in Correa, to have 'em pick you up some, or Cora ride share from Dallas to the brewery. If all else fails, throw a Belt & ran to the brewery, with a little Springer in your step, to be here at noon when we open up and release it to the world... Assuming our canning run goes off without a Hinch, 4 packs of this new #DefinitelyNotGlutenFree Banger will be available at noon for $17. Set your alarm to buzz, or tape an electrode to your chest to make sure you don't forget! The show Musgrove on! We're open from noon until 8pm, accepting same day delivery orders up until 4pm. Usual minimums, fees, etc. apply! Menu in story.
The brewery said in a press release, "Beer releases are like a pitcher's arsenal, and you never really know what's coming and when ... unless, of course, you cheat."
