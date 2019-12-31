Bride Shown Video Of Her Cheating With Pregnant Sister's Husband At Own Wedding Reception

It doesn't appear this new couple will last very long.

A brand new bride and groom were celebrating their nuptials in China when a special video was played at the reception.

The video showed the new bride having an affair with her pregnant sister's husband. Yes, she slept with her own brother-in-law. And yes, since it was played at the RECEPTION, not only did the bride see it, but the entire wedding party, both their families and friends, and whoever else was celebrating this wonderful union between two lovers.

Video of Groom plays video of cheating bride in bed with her brother-in-law on wedding day

The presentation was organized by the groom to expose his cheating wife.

However, there are some doubt's to this stunt's validity.

The footage from the reception first appeared on the app "Aubergine Video," whose logo can be spotted at the ceremony.

