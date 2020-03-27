Britney Spears Claims To Have Shattered Usain Bolt's 100-Meter Dash World Record

Britney Spears, Red Carpet, ESPY's, 2015

Britney Spears is apparently the fastest person alive.

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Spears claimed to have run the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds.  For context, the world records for the 100-meter are held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who ran it in 10.49 seconds, and Usain Bolt, who ran it in 9.58.  

Of course, people were quick to jump on Spears' ludicrous claims.

And then the memes happened.

Spears would later claim that she was only making a joke about breaking the world record from 100-meters, writing on Instagram, "PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record -- !!!! #joking"

