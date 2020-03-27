Britney Spears Claims To Have Shattered Usain Bolt's 100-Meter Dash World Record

Britney Spears is apparently the fastest person alive.

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Spears claimed to have run the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds. For context, the world records for the 100-meter are held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who ran it in 10.49 seconds, and Usain Bolt, who ran it in 9.58.

Britney Spears becomes the fastest woman to complete a 100 yard dash in a record-setting time of 5.97 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tTxR4eV2lA — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) March 25, 2020

Of course, people were quick to jump on Spears' ludicrous claims.

And then the memes happened.

Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far pic.twitter.com/RYPbBNKme5 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) March 26, 2020

the absolute slowest she can be coming at you is 37mph, assuming she reaches her top speed instantly (as in like blink and she's in full stride).



pedestrians hit at 40mph have a 15% of survival. if you see britney spears, you're only alive because she allows you to be. https://t.co/WSmDUllj0Y — marvin burgers heslop (@beelay_h) March 26, 2020

Spears would later claim that she was only making a joke about breaking the world record from 100-meters, writing on Instagram, "PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record -- !!!! #joking"

