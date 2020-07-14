NFL Hall Of Famer Bruce Smith Makes All-Time Slip Up On "Family Feud"

Recently, Family Feud hosted a competition between rising NFL stars and a group of Hall of Famers.

One of those Hall of Famers was former defensive end Bruce Smith. He as the second man up in the "fast money" segment, and was incredibly thrown off after the answer he offered up was already given.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith with a Hall of Fame answer --#CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/urqvZ1qtUn — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) July 13, 2020

Yeah, not sure Captain Hook would use THAT as a tool!

Luckily, Smith's other answers were enough for the NFL Hall of Famers to cross the 200 point threshold, and they were able to win money for chairty.

And Smith has taken his hilarious answer in stride as well. He told TMZ, "You can't take life so seriously. You have to have some type of humor and you have to be able to laugh at yourself sometimes!

Via Buffalo News