Bruce Springsteen’s Son Sworn In As A Jersey City Firefighter

Bruce Springsteen is one proud dad these days!

Springsteen’s son Sam was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department earlier this week, and of course, Bruce was in attendance and absolutely beaming with pride.

Video of Bruce Springsteen&#039;s son sworn in as a firefighter in Jersey City

Springsteen was joined by wife Patti Scialfa,as they sat in the front row for the ceremony. Springsteen told reporters after its conclusion, “We're very proud. We're just excited for him today.

Bruce Springsteen hugs his son Sam Springsteen, who was sworn in today as a Jersey City Firefighter. https://t.co/PCp7qJYRb8 pic.twitter.com/s9rWMREGFs — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020

Congratulations!

Via ABC News