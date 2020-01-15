Bruce Springsteen’s Son Sworn In As A Jersey City Firefighter

January 15, 2020
Bruce Springsteen

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bruce Springsteen is one proud dad these days!

Springsteen’s son Sam was sworn in as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department earlier this week, and of course, Bruce was in attendance and absolutely beaming with pride.

Springsteen was joined by wife Patti Scialfa,as they sat in the front row for the ceremony.  Springsteen told reporters after its conclusion, “We're very proud.  We're just excited for him today.

Congratulations!

