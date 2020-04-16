Bruce Willis Says His Wife Has "No Issues" As He Social Distances With Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis is currently quarantining with his ex Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

chaotic neutral A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

Noticeably absent is Willis' current wife Emma Heming Willis, and the two young daughters they share together. While Bruce, Demi, and the family are holed up together, Emma and their daughters are staying in their Los Angeles home. And apparently, Emma has no worries about Bruce quarantining with his ex.

A family source told People, "Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids." Further, it's not unsual for Willis and Moore to spend time together. The source continued, "Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close."

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. He married Emma Heming, a supermodel, in 2009.

Via People