Bryan Adams Credits Vegan Diet For Youthful Appearance

There is no doubt that Bryan Adams has aged well.

The 60-year-old icon revealed his little "secrets" about his youthful appearance, and it all has to do with his diet.

Adams credits his vegan diet for his youthful appearance, and the reason he hasn't "gone grey" yet. Adams told the Mirror, "I’d love to see a comparison photo of me if I hadn’t taken this path. My guess is I’d be a lot heavier and perhaps I’d have gone grey. Oddly, at 60, neither have happened, and I can only attribute that to what I’ve been ingesting."

Adams has been a vegan for nearly four decades, and is also an advocate for animal rights' groups, and has currently partnered with DHL to plant a tree for every ticket sold to his Shine A Light tour.

Meeting Bryan Adams was probably the coolest moment of my life. He’s been vegan for over 35 years and is honestly one of the nicest people ever. WAS I DREAMING???? pic.twitter.com/GJYxblV8Or — DeadlyNightshadeⓋ (@231Tally) March 22, 2019

Via Mirror