Bryan Adams Credits Vegan Diet For Youthful Appearance

December 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bryan Adams, Concert, Guitar, Singing, Invictus Games Closing Ceremony, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There is no doubt that Bryan Adams has aged well.

The 60-year-old icon revealed his little "secrets" about his youthful appearance, and it all has to do with his diet.

Adams credits his vegan diet for his youthful appearance, and the reason he hasn't "gone grey" yet.  Adams told the Mirror, "I’d love to see a comparison photo of me if I hadn’t taken this path.  My guess is I’d be a lot heavier and perhaps I’d have gone grey.  Oddly, at 60, neither have happened, and I can only attribute that to what I’ve been ingesting."

Adams has been a vegan for nearly four decades, and is also an advocate for animal rights' groups, and has currently partnered with DHL to plant a tree for every ticket sold to his Shine A Light tour.

Via Mirror

 

Tags: 
Bryan Adams
Singer
Summer Of 69
diet
food
Eating
vegan
Veganism