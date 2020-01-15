Burger King Offers Prince Harry A Job After He Steps Down From Royal Family

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped away from the Royal Family, obviously they are going to need a find a new way to make money and be financially independent.

Enter Burger King.

The fast food chain has stepped up and offered Prince Harry a job. They wrote in an offer to the prince, “If you’re looking for a job, we have a new crown for you. We have a proposition for you: do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings.”

Burger King is offering Prince Harry a job https://t.co/TQVA1YaueI pic.twitter.com/p9MgsO4eMt — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2020

The chain also sent out a series of tweets, trying to further entice the 35-year-old into joining their ranks

you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

Following a summit this past Monday, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly agreed to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go their own way, and split from their royal duties, but she did warn them they potentially could lose their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Via Page Six