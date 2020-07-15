Burger King To Change Cows' Diets Hoping To Cut Down On Methane Farts

July 15, 2020
Burger King is on a mission to cut down on cow farts; a mission to cut down on emissions if you will.

The restaurant chain partnered with top scientists to develop a brand new diet for their cows that will hopefully cut down on the amount of methane farts.  The new diet, which involves adding 100 grams of lemongrass,  will reduce the amount of methane gas up to 33% per day, of cows' daily methane emissions during the last three to four months of their lives.

According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, livestock is responsible for approximately 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Burger King Whoppers will be available at restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Texas, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon.

Via USA Today

