Armed Gunman Holds Ukrainian Bus Hostage Until President Recommends Joaquin Phoenix Movie

Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most popular actors today, but we had no idea that he has the power to end hostage situations.

In the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh held a bus with 13 people onboard hostage at gunpoint. Kryvosh, who was using the name "Maxim the Bad," also told authorities he had planted explosives inside the bus, and had also planted explosives in another location which he could detonate remotely.

However, Maxim the Bad eventually released the hostages and surrendered himself to the authorities after a simple request: He wanted everyone to watch the 2005 film Earthlings. The president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, posted a short video on Facebook recommending the documentary, which deals with the abuse and suffering of animals in industrial agriculture.

The negotiations lasted nine hours.

Kryvosh is being charged with terrorism, hostage-taking and illegal possession of weapons, and that had previously spent almost a decade in prison for fraud, extortion, illegal sale of firearms, and explosives.

Via CNN