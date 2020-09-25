California governor vows to ban all gas-powered cars by 2035

California governor Gavin Newsom is on a mission, to ban ALL gas and diesel cars by 2035.

Newsom explained during a press conference California's plan to "develop a phase-out plan that would require 100 percent zero-emissions personal use and dryage vehicles by 2035 and as many medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicle applications deemed feasible by 2045."

Video of California to ban new gas engine car sales by 2035

Newsom also went on to explain that he wants to, "Pull away from the gas pumps. Let us no longer be victims of geopolitical dictators that manipulate global supply chains and global markets.”

California is the largest new car market in the U.S., with 1.8 million in vehicles sold in 2019, and also has the most electric car purchases of any state.

Via Fox News