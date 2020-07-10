Cameron Diaz Announces Launch Of New Wine Collection "Avaline"

From the silver screen to the vineyard, actress Cameron Diaz is now in the wine game!

Alongside entrepreneur Katherine Power, Diaz announced the launched of her brand new wine collection "Avaline," which she described as "vegan-friendly, made with organic grapes and free of unnecessary extras like sugars, colors and concentrates."

Diaz wanted to get into the wine business in order to make a "cleaner wine." She explained, "I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it. Not once. I actually figured it was the most responsible alcohol choice because it was made with fermented grapes! But I had no idea of the process. One of the first conversations Katherine and I had about making a cleaner wine was ‘what are we going to add to it?’ We soon learned it wasn't what you added, it's what you didn't add."

Power added, "As Cameron and I spent two years developing, tasting and refining Avaline, we could never have imagined the world in which we all find ourselves today. But it’s clear to us that, as we navigate the important complexities of 2020, it has become more vital than ever to find joy in small, everyday moments. Avaline was created for those very moments. When we’re cooking dinner, unwinding at the end of the day or catching up with loved ones, Avaline is here to bring lightness and positivity."

Via Entertainment Tonight