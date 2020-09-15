Candace Cameron Bure Posts Controversial "Handsy" Photo With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure has caused quite the stir on social media with a recent picture she posted on Instagram.

In the post, captioned "sweet and spicy," Bure poses with her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure. In the first picture, the couple poses sweetly side by side, but the second has caused some controversy for the two.

In the pic, Valeri has his hand placed over Cameron's breast. She quickly deleted the picture, but later reposted it.

The couple received criticism from Christian and family groups for the inappropriate nature of the photo.

Bure addressed the controversy in her Instagram stories writing, "For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together. He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

Bure's Full House father Bob Saget didn't really seem to mind the picture, commeting on the post, "Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!"

Via Page Six