Security Footage Shows Car Crashing Through Wall Of Florida Airport

December 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Car Crash, Accident, Damage

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Early Thursday morning, security cameras at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport caught a pickup truck screaming down a runway at incredibly high rates of speed before crashing through the wall of a baggage claim area.

The truck had been traveling on nearby Highway 41, reportedly left the road crashing through the airport’s perimeter fence.  It then crossed part of the tarmac, went through a cinder-block wall, and entered the baggage claim area, where it finally stopped after hitting the desk of a rental car service.

Luckily the two employees working behind the counter were not injured, though the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital.

Via Fox News

 

 

Tags: 
airport
Florida
Car Crash
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
Video