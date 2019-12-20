Security Footage Shows Car Crashing Through Wall Of Florida Airport

Early Thursday morning, security cameras at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport caught a pickup truck screaming down a runway at incredibly high rates of speed before crashing through the wall of a baggage claim area.

HEART STOPPING VIDEO shows a driver crash through the bag claim at Sarasota Bradenton airport this morning and hit a rental car desk, missing a person working there by inches @WFLA >> https://t.co/znqMjt3zTj pic.twitter.com/Xb5E94gNSr — Melissa Marino (@WFLAMelissaM) December 19, 2019

The truck had been traveling on nearby Highway 41, reportedly left the road crashing through the airport’s perimeter fence. It then crossed part of the tarmac, went through a cinder-block wall, and entered the baggage claim area, where it finally stopped after hitting the desk of a rental car service.

Luckily the two employees working behind the counter were not injured, though the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital.

Via Fox News