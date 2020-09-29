Cardi B's "WAP," which features Megan Thee Stallion, is no doubt the song summer, and now Cardi B is ready to cash in on its success.

Cardi B recently filed for a trademark in order to license "WAP" merchandise, including headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs, and luggage.

Cardi B files 'WAP' trademark for clothing, jewelry, bags and shoes https://t.co/C4KTrh2mZn pic.twitter.com/bgphuNaF2W — Page Six (@PageSix) September 29, 2020

The 27-year-old rapper already has some merchandise out, including some clothing including raincoats.

Brand new #WAP merchandise is now available to buy at https://t.co/VbJmek7zOr! pic.twitter.com/QbQKKV9dZv — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) August 17, 2020

Cardi B also applied the trademark for beverages, including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices, and sodas.

So be on the lookout for "WAP" juice, coming to a store to you, soon!

