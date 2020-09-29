Cardi B files "WAP" trademark for clothing, jewelry, bags and shoes

September 29, 2020
Cardi B's "WAP," which features Megan Thee Stallion, is no doubt the song summer, and now Cardi B is ready to cash in on its success.

Cardi B recently filed for a trademark in order to license "WAP" merchandise, including headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs, and luggage.

The 27-year-old rapper already has some merchandise out, including some clothing including raincoats.

Cardi B also applied the trademark for beverages, including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices, and sodas.

So be on the lookout for "WAP" juice, coming to a store to you, soon!

Via Page Six

