Casino Ad Displayed On Side Of “Leaning Tower Of Dallas”

With the demolition of the Leaning Tower of Dallas taking considerably longer than anybody thought, Choctaw Casino seized the opportunity for some advertisement.

Tuesday evening after the crews had ceased operations, an advertisement for the Durant, Oklahoma was displayed on the side of what used to be the Affiliated Computer Services building, and is now a Dallas landmark and tourist attraction.

Ad for casino appears on side of "Leaning Tower of Dallas" --> https://t.co/iw5R6jsLLT pic.twitter.com/VdRpoJZaI3 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 26, 2020

De La Vega Development, who will develop the land after the eventual demolition, said it could now take days, even weeks, to completely finish the process.

Via NBC DFW