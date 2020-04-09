Cast Of "Full House" Parodies Opening With "Full Quarantine" Theme

April 9, 2020
Everywhere you look, there are families learning to quarantine.

One of those families includes the Tanner family from the television show Full House.

Earlier in the week, John Stamos shared a clip of the cast parodying the infamous opening to the show, calling it "Full Quarantine."  The clip shows castmembers Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber going about their days in this new world of self-isolation and quarantining.

#fullquarantine Stayhome/Staysafe/Stamos Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos shared the video on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Stay safe and stay home. Unlike Full House, this will all go away."

Via ET!

