"Cats" To Be Re-Released With "Updated Visual Effects" After Viewers Spot Judi Dench's Human Hand In Scene

Cats is well on its way to being the biggest box office bomb of 2019.

Maybe the producers should've held off the release until making sure the best version of the film was seen by the public. Unfortuantely, they didn't do that, and are seriously trying again.

An updated version will soon be released into theaters after watchful viewers noticed that Judi Dench's actual human hand, wedding ring and all, was clearly visible. It was not supposed to be.

This isn’t a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench’s human hand, wedding ring and all. pic.twitter.com/VDUOevePU9 — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 22, 2019

The movie's re-release was at the insistence of director Tom Hooper.

Cats was made with a budget of $100 million, and has currently warned just over $10 million at the box office.

Via NY Daily News