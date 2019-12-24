"Cats" To Be Re-Released With "Updated Visual Effects" After Viewers Spot Judi Dench's Human Hand In Scene

December 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Judi Dench, Graham Norton, Interview, Smile, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Cats is well on its way to being the biggest box office bomb of 2019.

Maybe the producers should've held off the release until making sure the best version of the film was seen by the public.  Unfortuantely, they didn't do that, and are seriously trying again.  

An updated version will soon be released into theaters after watchful viewers noticed that Judi Dench's actual human hand, wedding ring and all, was clearly visible.  It was not supposed to be.

The movie's re-release was at the insistence of director Tom Hooper.

Cats was made with a budget of $100 million, and has currently warned just over $10 million at the box office.

Via NY Daily News

 

Tags: 
Cats
Judi Dench
Hand
Movie
Box Office Bomb
Re-Release