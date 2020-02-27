CDC Warns That Certain Styles Of Facial Hair Make You Susceptible To The Coronavirus

If you have a beard, you might be more susceptible to the COVID-19 illness, otherwise known as the Coronavirus.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupation Safety and Health just issued a guide that explains which types of facial hair will be more effective in the fight against the spread of the disease.

The idea is that certain styles of facial hair will render the protective nature of face masks useless. Certain styles of facial hair poke out from under those masks, which of course defeats the purpose.

Guys, you might want to shave...https://t.co/VtJ0hv4Vbc — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) February 27, 2020

For those concerned about the illness, beards are pretty much out, along with any kind of stubble. In fact, most beards, and a few mustaches, prevent the mask from making a complete seal against the skin.

Via Market Watch