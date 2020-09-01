Celebrate Some Bizarre Holidays During The Month Of September
2020 has somehow been the slowest AND fastest year on record, and it's hard to believe it's already September.
As such, the new month brings a TON of wacky and bizarre holidays for you to celebrate!
Holiday Insights has a FULL list of something to celebrate seemingly every day this month, but here are some of our favorites!
September 1
National Cherry Popover Day
September 5
Be Late for Something Day
Cheese Pizza Day
International Bacon Day - Saturday before Labor Day
National Tailgating Day - first Saturday of September
World Beard Day - first Saturday of September
September 6
Fight Procrastination Day
Read a Book Day
September 13
Defy Superstition Day
Fortune Cookie Day
Grandparent's Day - first Sunday after Labor Day
National Peanut Day
National Pet Memorial Day -second Sunday in September
Positive Thinking Day
September 15
Make a Hat Day
Felt Hat Day - On this day, men traditionally put away their felt hats.
September 20
National Pepperoni Pizza Day
National Punch Day
National Women's Friendship Day - third Sunday in September
Wife Appreciation Day - third Sunday in September
September 22
Elephant Appreciation Day
Hobbit Day
September 26
International Rabbit Day - Fourth Saturday in September
Johnny Appleseed Day
September 27
Crush a Can Day
September 29
Confucius Day - Try your luck. Get a Fortune Cookie.
September 30
National Mud Pack Day
And as far as events you can celebrate all month long:
Baby Safety Month
Chicken Month
Better Breakfast Month
Classical Music Month
Fall Hat Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Honey Month
International Square Dancing Month
Little League Month
National Blueberry Popsicle Month
National Courtesy Month
National Piano Month
Self Improvement Month
National Sewing Month
Via Holiday Insights