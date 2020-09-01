Celebrate Some Bizarre Holidays During The Month Of September

2020 has somehow been the slowest AND fastest year on record, and it's hard to believe it's already September.

As such, the new month brings a TON of wacky and bizarre holidays for you to celebrate!

Holiday Insights has a FULL list of something to celebrate seemingly every day this month, but here are some of our favorites!

September 1

National Cherry Popover Day

September 5

Be Late for Something Day

Cheese Pizza Day

International Bacon Day - Saturday before Labor Day

National Tailgating Day - first Saturday of September

World Beard Day - first Saturday of September

September 6

Fight Procrastination Day

Read a Book Day

September 13

Defy Superstition Day

Fortune Cookie Day

Grandparent's Day - first Sunday after Labor Day

National Peanut Day

National Pet Memorial Day -second Sunday in September

Positive Thinking Day

September 15

Make a Hat Day

Felt Hat Day - On this day, men traditionally put away their felt hats.

September 20

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Punch Day

National Women's Friendship Day - third Sunday in September

Wife Appreciation Day - third Sunday in September

September 22

Elephant Appreciation Day

Hobbit Day

September 26

International Rabbit Day - Fourth Saturday in September

Johnny Appleseed Day

September 27

Crush a Can Day

September 29

Confucius Day - Try your luck. Get a Fortune Cookie.

September 30

National Mud Pack Day

And as far as events you can celebrate all month long:

Baby Safety Month

Chicken Month

Better Breakfast Month

Classical Music Month

Fall Hat Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Honey Month

International Square Dancing Month

Little League Month

National Blueberry Popsicle Month

National Courtesy Month

National Piano Month

Self Improvement Month

National Sewing Month

Via Holiday Insights