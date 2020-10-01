Celebrate some bizarre holidays during the month of October

It's hard to believe that it's October!

2020 has both flown by and been the longest year of all time, but we have some good news!

With the new month means brand new holidays to enjoy!

Of course we know the month culminates with Halloween, but here are some of our favorite October holidays you might not know about!

October 1

-International Coffee Day

-World Vegetarian Day

-National Homemade Cookies Day

October 2

-Name Your Car Day

-World Smile Day

October 3

-Virus Appreciation Day

October 4

-National Golf Day

October 5

-World Teacher's Day

October 9

-Curious Events Day

-Moldy Cheese Day

October 11

-It's My Party Day

October 12

-Moment of Frustration Day

October 13

-International Skeptics Day

October 14

-National Nurses Day

-National Dessert Day

-National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day

-Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day

October 16

-Bosses Day

October 17

-National Pasta Day

October 19

-Evaluate Your Life Day

October 21

-Count Your Buttons Day

-International Nacho Day

October 22

-National Nut Day

October 24

-Make a Difference Day

October 25

-Mother-in-Law Day

October 27

-National Black Cat Day

October 28

-Plush Animal Lover's Day

October 30

-National Candy Corn Day

-Mischief Night

October 31

-Halloween

-Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

You can check out the full list of October holidays HERE.

Via Holiday Insights