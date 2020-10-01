Celebrate some bizarre holidays during the month of October
It's hard to believe that it's October!
2020 has both flown by and been the longest year of all time, but we have some good news!
With the new month means brand new holidays to enjoy!
Of course we know the month culminates with Halloween, but here are some of our favorite October holidays you might not know about!
October 1
-International Coffee Day
-World Vegetarian Day
-National Homemade Cookies Day
October 2
-Name Your Car Day
-World Smile Day
October 3
-Virus Appreciation Day
October 4
-National Golf Day
October 5
-World Teacher's Day
October 9
-Curious Events Day
-Moldy Cheese Day
October 11
-It's My Party Day
October 12
-Moment of Frustration Day
October 13
-International Skeptics Day
October 14
-National Nurses Day
-National Dessert Day
-National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
-Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day
October 16
-Bosses Day
October 17
-National Pasta Day
October 19
-Evaluate Your Life Day
October 21
-Count Your Buttons Day
-International Nacho Day
October 22
-National Nut Day
October 24
-Make a Difference Day
October 25
-Mother-in-Law Day
October 27
-National Black Cat Day
October 28
-Plush Animal Lover's Day
October 30
-National Candy Corn Day
-Mischief Night
October 31
-Halloween
-Increase Your Psychic Powers Day
You can check out the full list of October holidays HERE.
Via Holiday Insights