Celebrate The Holidays With A Godzilla Christmas Tree That Actually Blows Smoke

November 27, 2019
You might want to hold off putting up and decorating the Christmas tree.

We found the perfect one for your home.

A New Zealand man put off for auction his homemade, one-of-a-kind Godzilla Christmas tree.  Named "Treezilla," the nearly 6 foot tree was constructed with over 30 ft of chicken wire, green mesh, and the thing actually blows smoke!

Unfortunately, the tree has already sold, to the tune of almost $270!  Maybe next year!

Via MSN

