Celebrate The Holidays With A Godzilla Christmas Tree That Actually Blows Smoke

You might want to hold off putting up and decorating the Christmas tree.

We found the perfect one for your home.

A New Zealand man put off for auction his homemade, one-of-a-kind Godzilla Christmas tree. Named "Treezilla," the nearly 6 foot tree was constructed with over 30 ft of chicken wire, green mesh, and the thing actually blows smoke!

A fella in New Zealand made this Santa Godzilla Christmas tree that shoots smoke! Now it’s up for auction (pick-up only... sorryyyy)! https://t.co/lqv8JOnzyL pic.twitter.com/S4As1yGRAB — Monster Island Buddies (@MonsterIslandB) November 25, 2019

Unfortunately, the tree has already sold, to the tune of almost $270! Maybe next year!

Video of Treezilla! The Godzilla Christmas Tree

Via MSN