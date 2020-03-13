Celebrate The Life Of Selena With Dallas’ “Selena 214” Weekend

The end of March will see Oak Cliff celebrating the life of one of Texas’ treasures, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Taking place March 27-29, “214 Selena” is a three day event featuring music, art, and even a screening of the 1997 film Selena to honor the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano.

The list of activities include:

Friday, March 27-Selena karaoke night at Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

Saturday, March 28-A Selena art show is at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center from 6-8:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the 1997 movie “Selena” at the Texas Theatre.

Saturday, March 29-Selena day at Country Burger, with music, low-riders and a lookalike contest, from 1-5 p.m.

Via Oak Cliff Advocate