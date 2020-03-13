Celebrate The Life Of Selena With Dallas’ “Selena 214” Weekend

March 13, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Selena Quintanilla Perez, Singing, Cunningham Elementary School, Corpus Christi, 1991

(Photo by George Gongora/Corpus Christi Caller via USA TODAY NETWROK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The end of March will see Oak Cliff celebrating the life of one of Texas’ treasures, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

Taking place March 27-29, “214 Selena” is a three day event featuring music, art, and even a screening of the 1997 film Selena to honor the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano.

The list of activities include:

Friday, March 27-Selena karaoke night at Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

Saturday, March 28-A Selena art show is at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center from 6-8:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the 1997 movie “Selena” at the Texas Theatre.

Saturday, March 29-Selena day at Country Burger, with music, low-riders and a lookalike contest, from 1-5 p.m.

Via Oak Cliff Advocate

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
oak cliff
Selena
214 Selena
Music
festival
food
karaoke
Dancing
Texas Theatre
Selena Quintanilla Perez
Tejano