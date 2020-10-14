Celebrities posting bikini pics have increased voter registration by 1,500%

In this instance, we need to thank Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, along with many other celebrities, posted bikini pictures to their social media accounts encouraging people to register to vote, and it worked!

Reports say that users logging onto Vote.org's website increased by 1,500%, and has registered more than 4.5 million voters to date.

but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together ----

A post shared by Kylie -- (@kyliejenner) on

 Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told Yahoo! Life, "Celebrities definitely have a role to play and help us to meet voters where they are at, especially young voters.  Not every young American is politically active, so sometimes it takes a celebrity reminding them why their vote matters and the power voting has in deciding issues that matter to them."

Via Yahoo!

