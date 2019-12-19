Chemo Patient And His Nurse Perform Beautiful Rendition Of “O Holy Night”

Penn Pennington is a session guitarist form Nashville who has been featured at the Grand Ole Opry for the past 23 years.

Pennington is also currently going through chemotherapy treatments at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse Alex found out about his music career, she brought her guitar to treatment, and convinced him to perform a little duet.

What resulted was an absolutely beautiful rendition of the Christmas class “O Holy Night.”

Video of Nurse and patient duo sing &#039;O Holy Night&#039;

Since the video was recorded and posted last Sunday, it has been viewed over 150,000 times.

Simply beautiful!

Via WCVB