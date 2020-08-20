Cher Wants To Volunteer At Her Local Post Office

Next time you get the mail, it may very well just have been delivered by Cher.

With the contention currently surrounding the Postal Service, the actress and singer put a call out to Twitter, inquiring if it was possible to volunteer at her local post office.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Unfortunately for all of us, it does not appear that the post office accepts volunteers.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”-- — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed they do not accept the volunteers, but told CNN, "But there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring."

Via CNN