Cher Wants To Volunteer At Her Local Post Office

August 20, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Cher, Singing, Concert, Blue Wig, 2019

(Photo by Angel Marchini / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Next time you get the mail, it may very well just have been delivered by Cher.

With the contention currently surrounding the Postal Service, the actress and singer put a call out to Twitter, inquiring if it was possible to volunteer at her local post office.

Unfortunately for all of us, it does not appear that the post office accepts volunteers.

A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed they do not accept the volunteers, but told CNN, "But there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring."

Via CNN

Tags: 
cher
post office
volunteer
postal service
Malibu
USPS