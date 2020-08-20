Cher Wants To Volunteer At Her Local Post Office
Next time you get the mail, it may very well just have been delivered by Cher.
With the contention currently surrounding the Postal Service, the actress and singer put a call out to Twitter, inquiring if it was possible to volunteer at her local post office.
Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️— Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020
NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I— Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020
VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️
Unfortunately for all of us, it does not appear that the post office accepts volunteers.
OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.— Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020
I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need
Fingerprints & Background Check”--
A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed they do not accept the volunteers, but told CNN, "But there are many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring."
Via CNN