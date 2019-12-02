Chick-Fil-A Customer Gets Stuck In High Chair After Sitting In It On Dare

Firefighters in Idaho were called to area Chick-fil-A after a dare went wrong.

A teenager was dared by her friends to sit in a high-chair, and the 15-year-old found it rather easy to get in. Unfortunately, she found it tougher to get out.

Firefighters had to be called after friends and employees worked for 45 minutes to get her out. Ammon Battalion Chief Jesse Williams said, "When we got there, she was in high spirits but seemed a bit embarrassed. Her friends were actively Snap-chatting and Instagramming because that’s what teenagers do."

Video of Teenager stuck in Chick-fil-A high chair for 90 minutes rescued by firefighters

After 90 minutes, firefighters were able to dissasemble the chair and free the girl. The teen's mom told East Idaho News, "She wants to thank the staff at Ammon Chick-fil-A and the Ammon Fire Department for their kindness and understanding in an unlikely situation. Yes, this was a silly dare and could have been much worse. We are very thankful that the fire department was able to assist and that no one else was in need of their services at the time."

Via Fox News