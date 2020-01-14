Chick-Fil-A Giving Away Free Nuggets All January Long

Chick-fil-A wants to show just how much they appreciate their customers.

All January long, if you create an account with Chick-fil-A through their mobile app, you’ll be eligible to receive a free eight-piece order of classic Chick-fil-A nuggets.

Dip-dip-hooray: Free 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets starting today! ----



Sign in or create an account on the Chick-fil-A App from 1/13-1/31 and receive an offer for a free 8-count nugget entree. See details in App. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 13, 2020

Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, said, in a press release, “Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests. We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

The offer of free nuggets, or a Kale Crunch Side salad (yum!), is valid through January 31.

Via Business Insider