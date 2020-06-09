CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Caught Naked In Background Of Wife's Instagram Live
June 9, 2020
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, are avid fitness enthusiasts.
Recently, Cristina hopped on Instagram Live for a little yoga session, and Cuomo made an appearance in the background. Cuomo was out in the yard, and we're sure he would've appreciated a heads up from his wife, because he was standing outside completely naked.
Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in wife Cristina's yoga video https://t.co/S2DYnbJUgI pic.twitter.com/BtrwzFSCl0— New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2020
The video was deleted from Instagram shortly after it was posted.
Via Page Six