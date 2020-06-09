CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Caught Naked In Background Of Wife's Instagram Live

June 9, 2020
Chris Cuomo

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, are avid fitness enthusiasts.

Recently, Cristina hopped on Instagram Live for a little yoga session, and Cuomo made an appearance in the background.  Cuomo was out in the yard, and we're sure he would've appreciated a heads up from his wife, because he was standing outside completely naked.

The video was deleted from Instagram shortly after it was posted.  

Via Page Six

