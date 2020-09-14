Chris Evans Accidentally Posts, And Immediately Deletes, NSFW Image On Instagram

Avengers and Captain America star Chris Evans had quite the eventful weekend.

Evans posted a video screen recorded from his phone, showing his family laughing as they played a game of “Heads Up."

Unfortunately, Evans didn't do a great job of editing the video, because towards the end, you can see several photos in his iPhone's gallery. And scattered amongst the images on his phone, includes a NSFW pic of his "captain."

Evans quickly took down the video, but plenty of people were able to screenshot it.

The actor hasn't commented publicly on the matter, but his brother was quick to post to social media.

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Via Fox News